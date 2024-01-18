Volunteers Needed for the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

DETROIT, Mich. (January 17, 2024) – Building on the momentum of a record-breaking Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in the event’s return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023, the Grand Prix’s official volunteer organization is now accepting new member applications for 2024. The Detroit Grand Prix Association (DGPA) is looking for approximately 800 community-focused people to help host the popular May 31-June 2 event on the Streets of the Motor City. Volunteer information and registration is now available online atwww.DetroitGP.com/volunteer.



Hosting the first Grand Prix event in the heart of Downtown Detroit for the first time in 32 years, the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear attracted a record crowd of approximately 150,000 people over the course of the three-day weekend. The DGPA also established an all-time high in volunteer support for the event as nearly 1,500 people joined the organization to help host a very successful return to Downtown Detroit.



Lear Corporation returns in 2024 as the proud sponsor of the Grand Prix volunteer program. The DGPA is expanding some of its existing departments this year while also introducing a few new volunteer areas for this summer’s Grand Prix. More than 700 people – representing both returning DGPA members along with new volunteers – have already registered for the 2024 Grand Prix. The DGPA is looking for approximately 800 additional volunteers to assist with this year’s event for a goal of 1,500 ambassadors to create a positive and memorable experience for all Grand Prix attendees in 2024.



“The Detroit Grand Prix Association and its members are a vital part of our team and we would not have been able to bring the Grand Prix back to Downtown Detroit and host this amazing event every summer without their support and hard work,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “This incredible organization and its passionate volunteers selflessly contribute their time and energy to our event every year and their collective experience and enthusiasm are the driving force behind the Detroit Grand Prix. We are excited to welcome some new members to our DGPA team in 2024 and we are so grateful for the unwavering commitment and dedication off all our Grand Prix volunteers.”



Founded in 1983, the second year that the Grand Prix was hosted in Detroit, the DGPA has emerged as one of the premier volunteer organizations in all sports. This successful model has been emulated at racing events throughout the United States and even internationally. The DGPA volunteers, known for their friendly and helpful nature, are excellent representatives not only for the Grand Prix but also for Detroit and the surrounding region. More than 200 members have dedicated their time as Detroit Grand Prix volunteers for a decade or more, while approximately 20 individuals have worked at the Grand Prix since the Detroit event’s inception in 1982.



The DGPA is currently recruiting volunteers across various departments for this summer’s event including Circuit Marshals, Information Services, Guest Navigators, Ticket Scanners, Hospitality Services, Ushers and a new addition this year – Shuttle Services. This new volunteer department will be focused on improving accessibility for all event attendees. To find detailed descriptions of each volunteer department for the 2024 Grand Prix, please visit www.DetroitGP.com/volunteer.



For those new to the DGPA in 2024, first-year members are welcome to join the organization’s Volunteer Resource Pool. This department will offer an array of volunteer experiences at the Grand Prix by assisting multiple departments throughout the event. New members also have the option of committing to one full day of volunteering or working two half-day shifts leading up to and during Grand Prix weekend.



To become a member of the DGPA and volunteer for the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, individuals are required to pay an annual membership fee of $20. This fee helps cover the organization’s expenses associated with various volunteer benefits, including a membership patch, a commemorative lapel pin, a certificate of appreciation and access to exclusive DGPA social events, including the annual Volunteer Kickoff Party hosted in the spring. In addition, Grand Prix volunteers also receive an event credential that grants them access to the venue throughout race weekend, official uniform shirts and hats, free parking for the event, meals provided each day of race weekend and an invitation to the Volunteer Appreciation Party hosted after the Grand Prix. For more information on the DGPA and to sign up as a volunteer for the 2024 Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com/volunteer.



ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for May 31-June 2, 2024, the event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit. The Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp,www.twitter.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp