BRYANT RETURNS TO ANDRETTI FOR 2024 INDYCAR SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 17, 2024) – Andretti Global announced today that Bryant, a leading supplier of heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment and a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will serve as an official sponsor on the No. 28 Andretti Honda of Marcus Ericsson for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.



The five-season relationship between Bryant and Andretti began in 2007, when the HVAC leader sponsored Michael Andretti in his final race at the 91st Running of the Indianapolis 500 and on Tony Kanaan’s No. 11 Andretti full season entry. They would remain with the team on Kanaan’s program through the 2010 season and appeared on Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay’s 2011 INDYCAR campaigns. Bryant added the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Champion Ericsson to its driver lineup in 2021 and in an impressive come-from-behind drive, the Swede went on to win on the Streets of Nashville in full Bryant colors. Bryant will continue its support of the newest member of the Andretti INDYCAR lineup with hopes of Ericsson adding to his four race wins and 10 podiums.



Bryant has a rich tradition in auto racing and is the longest standing non-automotive sponsor at the Indianapolis 500. Legends such as Eddie Sachs, Rodger Ward, Cale Yarborough, Scott Brayton, Chip Ganassi, Stan Fox, Janet Guthrie and Kanaan have all run under the Bryant racing banner, scoring 16 wins collectively.



The Bryant brand will make its debut on Ericsson’s No. 28 Andretti Honda on the Streets of St. Petersburg at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener March 8-10.



DOUG BRESNAHAN, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“We are honored to have Bryant back in the Andretti family this season – it is truly a full circle moment for our INDYCAR program. The tradition and values of the Bryant brand are nothing short of impressive, and their commitment to going above and beyond in the pursuit of success is exactly the mindset that the Andretti legacy was built on. With the addition of a driver at Marcus’ caliber and Bryant’s return, we have high hopes for the upcoming season!”



NICK ARCH, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BRYANT RESIDENTIAL HVAC

“We are proud to continue our long tradition of supporting motorsports with Andretti and Marcus Ericsson this season, both of whom share our passion for success. Our longstanding involvement at the highest levels of racing have helped ensure that our dealers’ commitment to excellence, community and collaboration are properly honored and celebrated – they are truly some of the best in the business. We are looking forward to the future of this sponsorship and getting back into Victory Circle this season with Marcus and Andretti!”



MARCUS ERICSSON, DRIVER, ANDRETTI GLOBAL

“I’m very excited to partner with Bryant at Andretti Global. I’ve been working with Bryant for the last few years, and we’ve been able to create a lot of fun memories together. During the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, I piloted the Bryant car, and we were able to win the race in quite a spectacular way. I look forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together.”