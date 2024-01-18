Molson Coors Extends Partnershipwith IMS, INDYCAR

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024) – Molson Coors – a global leader in brewing beverages for all of life’s moments – has extended its multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and INDYCAR.

The beloved and iconic beers produced by Molson Coors will continue as the Official Beer of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Brickyard Weekend, IMS, INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“We are delighted to see Molson Coors continue this decade-long relationship with INDYCAR,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “The momentum and growth of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is due, in part, to valuable partnerships and activations with iconic brands. It is gratifying to begin 2024 with this terrific news, and we look forward to continuing our upward trajectory with Molson Coors for many years to come.”

Other components of the partnership extension include:

Continued sponsorship of Miller Lite Carb Day , a high-octane party featuring some of the most exciting action on (and off) track with the final day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert featuring a national recording act to kick off race weekend.

, a high-octane party featuring some of the most exciting action on (and off) track with the final day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert featuring a national recording act to kick off race weekend. Expanded title sponsorship of the Coors Light Snake Pit, an epic EDM concert staged in Turn 3 during the Indianapolis 500.

“For more than 45 years, Molson Coors has been a key part of the festivities surrounding the Indianapolis 500 and other events at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As we look forward to a new year of exciting action on and off track at IMS, there’s no chiller partner to ensure our fans can continue to celebrate both at home and at IMS. Help us cheers to many more years together.”

The extension of the partnership between IMS and Molson Coors continues a bond that started in 1977 when Miller Brewing Company first sponsored the Indianapolis 500 Pit Stop Challenge. Miller’s first involvement at the Indianapolis 500 came in 1973, when Miller High Life sponsored the car driven by Jim Hurtubise.

“We are so excited to extend our partnership once again with IMS, INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Molson Coors Vice President of Marketing Activation Bill Averill said. “For nearly half a century, Miller Lite and Coors Light have helped celebrate motorsport’s greatest moments both on and off track. We can’t wait to fuel this historic partnership for years to come.”

Coors has been involved with IMS and the Indianapolis 500 since 1996, when it started sponsorship of the Pit Stop Challenge. Coors also has sponsored Carb Day and other Indianapolis 500 activities since then.

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors Beverage Company has been brewing beverages. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Miller High Life and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle, as well. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 10 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Coverage will be available via NBC and Peacock with audio coverage provided by the INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Tickets for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, all Month of May events at IMS – including Miller Lite Carb Day and Coors Lite Snake Pit – as well as Brickyard Weekend are on sale at IMS.com.