NEWS: Rock legend Bret Michaels brings his record-setting Parti-Gras Tour to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Jan. 30, 2024) – Renowned multi-platinum music icon Bret Michaels will perform a live concert on Saturday, March 9 as part of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding weekend festivities. The show will commence shortly after the racing ends within the festival grounds on the plaza south of the Duke Energy Center for the Arts (Mahaffey Theater) and will include an opening act to be announced at a later date.

After Summer 2022’s massive Stadium Tour with his band Poison and his smash success Parti-Gras Tour of 2023, Michaels is bringing his big hits and legendary energy to St. Petersburg. His iconic hits include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” “Talk Dirty To Me,” his crowd-favorite cover of “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and many more.

Event tickets are on sale now at gpstpete.com with both 3-Day and Saturday Single Day tickets providing attendees access to the racing during the day and the Bret Michaels concert that evening. A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value for the weekend at $70, and a Saturday General Admission ticket is $45. Grandstand tickets are also available offering reserved seating with great sight lines for the racing action. The concert will be staged in a general admission viewing area.

“We are excited to announce this live concert as part of a jam-packed weekend as we celebrate the 20th annual running of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “With high-speed racing from five different series plus a Saturday night rock show, fans will not want to miss out on the action along the downtown waterfront this March. When you want a good time from a true race fanatic, you hire Bret Michaels to bring his rock ‘n’ roll night of classic hits to town!”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will headline the on-track action as the premier American open-wheel series opens its season in St. Pete for the 14th time on Sunday, March 10. The weekend schedule will also feature the sport’s rising stars as INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire speed through the downtown streets. Additionally, the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge will showcase ultra-competitive Le Mans Prototype and Grand Touring 4 race cars in two 45-minute sprint races.

Another new feature being offered for the very first time is the Rookie Racers program for the youngest fans attending on a Junior ticket. For an additional $35, children aged 5 to 12 will be immersed in behind-the-scenes experiences with activities scheduled all three days and receive a special membership kit. Memberships are limited.

For additional ticket prices, the event schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.