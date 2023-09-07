Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10

Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, an 11-turn, 2.238-mile permanent road course in Monterey, California

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey 95 laps / 212.61 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 & 2 (each) 35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. | INDY NXT by Firestone: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. Note: Teams will be allotted four sets of tires for Thursday’s Open Test. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets to be used during the event weekend. A carryover set from the Portland event may be used during the first practice.

2022 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Alex Palou (No. 10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Race 1: Sting Ray Robb (No. 2 Andretti Autosport)

Race 2: Christian Rasmussen (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner (NTT INDYCAR SERIES): Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet), 1:11.6127, 112.505 mph

2022 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winners:

Race 1: Sting Ray Robb (No. 2 Andretti Autosport), 1:15.7209, 106.401

Race 2: Christian Rasmussen (No. 28 Andretti Autosport), 1:15.3618, 106.908

Qualifying records:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Helio Castroneves, 1:07.722, 118.969 mph, Sept. 8, 2000

INDY NXT by Firestone

Max Chilton, 1:14.2329, 108.534 mph, Sept. 12, 2015

NBC Sports race telecast: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 10, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

Peacock Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be simulcast on the streaming service. The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be streamed on Peacock, with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR LIVE.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman, Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn and Alex Wollf are the pit reporters. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race (3 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader (3:20 p.m. ET Saturday and 12:45 p.m. ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Thursday, Sept. 7

11 a.m.-4 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Open Test

Friday, Sept. 8

1:15-2:05 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

2:30-3:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 9

9:05-9:35 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Two 12-minute sessions / Session 1 determines the lineup for Race 1, Session 2 determines the lineup for Race 2), INDYCAR LIVE

10-11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock

12:30 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 “Drivers Start Your Engines”

12:35 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

2 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT P1 Award qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 10

9-9:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice, Peacock

9:55 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 “Drivers Start Your Engines”

10 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

11:30 a.m. – NBC on air

12:19 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey “Drivers, start your engines”

12:26 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles), NBC (Live)

Race Notes:

Alex Palou became the first INDYCAR SERIES champion since 2007 to clinch the series title before the finale with his win at Portland International Raceway and looks to cap his dominating 2023 in style at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where he won in 2022.

became the first INDYCAR SERIES champion since 2007 to clinch the series title before the finale with his win at Portland International Raceway and looks to cap his dominating 2023 in style at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where he won in 2022. There have been seven winners in 15 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2023 season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500, Iowa Speedway-1, Iowa Speedway-2 ), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Nashville), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America, Mid-Ohio, Portland), Christian Lundgaard (Streets of Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-2, World Wide Technology Raceway).

(Streets of St. Petersburg), (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500, Iowa Speedway-1, Iowa Speedway-2 ), (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Nashville), (Barber Motorsports Park), (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America, Mid-Ohio, Portland), (Streets of Toronto) and (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-2, World Wide Technology Raceway). The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be the 26th INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but just the fourth since 2004. Teo Fabi won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1983. Alex Palou , Colton Herta and Helio Castroneves , who won at the track in 2000, are the only former winners entered in this year’s race.

won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1983. , and , who won at the track in 2000, are the only former winners entered in this year’s race. Thirteen INDYCAR SERIES drivers have won at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from the pole – Teo Fabi (1983), Bobby Rahal (1985), Danny Sullivan (1988), Rick Mears (1989), Danny Sullivan (1990), Michael Andretti (1991 and 1992), Paul Tracy (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Bryan Herta (1998 and 1999), Helio Castroneves (2000), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Patrick Carpentie r (2003) and Colton Herta (2019 and 2021).

(1983), (1985), (1988), (1989), (1990), (1991 and 1992), (1994), (1996), (1998 and 1999), (2000), (2002), r (2003) and (2019 and 2021). Team Penske has won six times at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Penske’s winning drivers are Danny Sullivan (1988 and 1990), Rick Mears (1989), Paul Tracy (1993 and 1994) and Helio Castroneves (2000). Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three wins with Bryan Herta (1998-99) and Max Papis (2001). Chip Ganassi Racing also has three wins with Alex Palou (2022), Alex Zanardi (1996) and Jimmy Vasser (1997).

(1988 and 1990), (1989), (1993 and 1994) and (2000). Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three wins with (1998-99) and (2001). Chip Ganassi Racing also has three wins with (2022), (1996) and (1997). Twenty-one drivers entered in the event have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Helio Castroneves has six starts, most among the entered drivers. Nine entered drivers have led laps at the track (Colton Herta 174, Helio Castroneves 92, Alex Palou 67, Will Power 23, Josef Newgarden 5, Felix Rosenqvist 5, Romain Grosjean 4, Scott Dixon 2 and Callum Ilott 1.

INDY NXT by Firestone notes: