TEAM UPDATE 09 \\ 07

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY_PREVIEW

INDYCAR season finale awaits JHR at Laguna Seca

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) will tackle the final round of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend (September 8-10) when the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey comes to town.

After seven months of open-wheel action spread across the USA, Callum Ilott and Agustín Canapino’s racing seasons will reach their conclusion on Sunday. Both men will be determined to showcase the ‘Power of Possibility’ for the final time this year – but Laguna Seca’s unique layout will pose a tough challenge.

Monterey’s 2.2-mile road course features a Turn 8 corkscrew which helps to create a 300-feet elevation change during the course of a lap, offering a unique experience for the drivers. The 11-turn track boasts more than 60 years of racing heritage close to California’s stunning central coast.

JHR showed strong road course pace last time out in Portland, but the 16th round of the season didn’t return the results the team wanted. After Callum achieved his best qualifying result of 2023, the Briton was unfortunate to receive hefty contact from a rival on lap one and finished P15. Agustín meanwhile, showed solid speed all weekend but retired from the race with 18 laps remaining.

Ahead of this weekend’s final round, Callum has already bettered his 2022 points total in the drivers’ championship and sits P17 overall. Meanwhile, Agustín’s battle for the Rookie of the Year title will go down to the wire at Laguna Seca. The Argentine is currently P22 in the points.

#77

\\ CALLUM

ILOTT

“This weekend will be my third race at Laguna Seca. The last time here we were having a great run; I started second and was battling inside the top-five before an unfortunate mechanical failure. That shows we’ve had great speed at this track before.

“There has been a resurfacing of the track which will make it a little bit of a challenge to get to grips with the set-up of the car this weekend, but luckily we have the test day on Thursday to work with that.

“It’s an exciting track, it should be super fast and hopefully we can match that with a super fast car.”

#78

\\ AGUSTIN

CANAPINO

“As it’s the last race of the season this weekend, I’m really proud to look back on my first year in INDYCAR. Thank you to everybody in the team for all of their hard work this season, and especially to Ricardo and Brad for giving me this opportunity.

“We want to end the season strongly and will battle hard to finish within the Leaders Circle. Despite different situations costing us points during the year, we have shown the pace to end with a Leaders Circle spot. I’ll try my best this weekend to try and achieve this goal, and will give 100% as always.

“Laguna Seca is another new circuit for me which will be tough, especially as it’s a really tricky track. But I will prepare well to end the season in the best possible way.”

INDYCAR_R17_SEP.08-10.2023

SCHEDULE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY



FRIDAY

NXT PRACTICE 16:15 ET

INDY PRACTICE 1 17:30 ET



SATURDAY

NXT QUALIFICATIONS 12:05 ET

INDY PRACTICE 2 13:00 ET

NXT RACE 1 15:30 ET

INDY QUALIFICATIONS 17:00 ET



SUNDAY

INDY WARMUP 12:00 ET

NXT RACE 2 12:55 ET

INDY RACE 14:30 ET



A spectacular venue for the final race of the season, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca features 91 meters of elevation change and 11 challenging turns. The famous ‘Corkscrew’ is totally unique in US motorsports and adds to the excitement.



11 TURNS

95 LAPS

212 MILES

INDY NXT UPDATE

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s INDY NXT campaign concludes with a sensational Laguna Seca double-header this weekend (September 8-10).

Victor Franzoni and Matthew Brabham will qualify for both INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey races on Saturday, before racing on both Saturday and Sunday for 35 laps each.

Both drivers have enjoyed previous success at Laguna Seca; Victor won both races of the 2016 USF2000 double-header while Matthew earned a podium with his P3 result in last year’s Indy Lights visit.

#75

\\ VICTOR

FRANZONI

“I’m confident going into this weekend’s double-header. We had good pace at Portland and I believe that we can keep it up in the final rounds.

“Laguna Seca is one of my favourite tracks, so I’ll be super happy this weekend and will enjoy every lap while trying to earn a good result. The new asphalt will be a surprise for everybody, but hopefully it will be a good weekend for the team.”

#76

\\ MATTHEW

BRABHAM

“I’m looking forward to bouncing back from a tough time last weekend to finish off the season as best as I can. Hopefully the new surface at Laguna Seca will be kind to us and we can be fast straight out of the box. If we can capitalize on the great potential that we showed in Portland, then we will be looking strong in this weekend’s double-header.”