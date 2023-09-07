Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca NTT INDYCAR Series Test Day Time Sheet
NOTE: Notes from the test to follow this evening. Here is the time sheet from today’s testing! PosCar #DriverBest TimeDiffGapBest LapTotal LapsEngineTeam112Will Power1:07.2762—-‑‑.‑‑‑‑6770ChevyTeam Penske245Christian Lundgaard1:07.30890.03270.03274649HondaRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing33Scott McLaughlin1:07.51170.23550.20287880ChevyTeam Penske430Juri Vips1:07.63660.36040.12495859HondaRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing58Marcus Ericsson1:07.64630.37010.00975962HondaChip Ganassi Racing67Alexander Rossi1:07.66160.38540.01535562ChevyArrow McLaren75Pato O’Ward1:07.66220.3860.00064345ChevyArrow McLaren86Felix Rosenqvist1:07.68620.410.0245859ChevyArrow McLaren927Kyle Kirkwood1:07.69700.42080.01084244HondaAndretti Autosport109Scott Dixon1:07.74550.46930.04854648HondaChip Ganassi Racing1115Graham Rahal1:07.82330.54710.07784262HondaRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1210Alex Palou1:07.84340.56720.02012340HondaChip Ganassi Racing1321Rinus…