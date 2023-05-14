Source: Team PR

THE TEAM

The No. 27 AutoNation Honda and No. 29 Sodexo Honda were the only cars in the Andretti Autosport stable to start on Firestone Reds.

Kyle Kirkwood made contact in Lap 7 with the No. 12 car. After Race Control reviewed the incident, the No. 27 AutoNation Honda was forced to drop seven positions after being issued an avoidable contact penalty. He took the checkered flag in P14.

Colton Herta and the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda made up five spots throughout the race coming away with a ninth place finish.

Romain Grosjean advanced seven positions from his starting spot of 18th and passed 24 cars throughout the race.

Devlin DeFrancesco worked his way up through the field before taking the checkered flag at P18.

THE RACE

The 85-lap race saw only one caution period and there were thirteen lead changes throughout the race.

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 14 9 12th (107 pts)

“We moved up which was nice, but we still should have been in a lot better position. Over the last two road course races, we’ve felt like we’ve had some questionable tires. We need to go and talk to Firestone about what they see and what we see so we can get a resolution. The No. 26 Gainbridge Honda itself was great – but it didn’t all come together today. Full focus is on the oval now.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 6 14 10th (108 pts)

“This was not the best race of the year. We started in sixth and kind of got boxed in at the start and fell back in 10th. That wasn’t fun. We were looking like we would have a better strategy, but we got caught up in an incident with Will Power. Ultimately, the stewards deemed me responsible for the incident, so I had to drop back which put us in 23rd. My team did an amazing job getting us back up to 14th. They got us on a good strategy and on the right tires when we needed to be.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 18 11 4th (134 pts)

“All in all a good day with a good recovery. We had damage after the first lap when we got crashed into. So, knowing that we changed the front wing and still came back to P11 is pretty good. That pit stop cost us one position, but that happens. There’s some more work to be done, but I’m generally happy with the direction and approach that we took over the weekend with the No. 28 DNSFilter / DHL Honda.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 15 17 25th (46 pts)

I’d say tough day for the No. 29 Sodexo Andretti Steinbrenner Honda. We had a good start and seemed strong on blacks, but we were drowning on the reds after lap 10. I think that hurt us and the rest of our race. Things to take away and things to look forward to though. I’m very excited for the 500. We’ve got a very good car there so I’m looking forward to getting to it.”

“It was a challenging weekend. A two-day event is challenging because if you don’t get off on the right foot, then you don’t have that night to recover and look at things before you go to qualify. That obviously affects how the rest of the weekend goes. You know we had some signs of promise during the race. I definitely think we learned some things when we come back later in the year. I think there are some questionable calls around two cars that could have went further up.”