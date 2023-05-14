Source: Team PR

Palou registered a 16.8006 margin of victory, the 2nd-greatest in track history behind only teammate Scott Dixon (19.9469 seconds in 2020). It was Palou’s fifth career INDYCAR victory, all coming on road courses. He has now recorded a victory in each of his three seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The 2021 champion put forth the fastest lap of any driver in the race, averaging 123.162 mph (1:11.2912 seconds) on lap 8 while pacing the field.

Today’s win was the 247th overall for CGR, and the team’s 125th in the INDYCAR SERIES.

Both Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson led laps during the race before ultimately scoring solid points in P6 and P8 respectively. Ericsson sits third in the points standings, while Dixon is seventh.

Marcus Armstrong once again crossed the finish line as the top-finishing rookie.

Alex Palou

No. 10 American Legion Honda

“Finally, first win of the 2023. I’m super happy, super proud. It was an amazing race and we won by a big margin. A win is a win, but if you have a big margin, it feels even better. It was our first win with The American Legion and that feels super special being here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It fills everybody with energy; all the crews, the engineers and myself for the big race.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda“It was a pretty rough day, going all the way back to 16th or so after getting caught up with contact in turn one and turn seven, and then turns four and five later on. The car was very fast and we got through the traffic. I think if we had another stint, we could have definitely made it to a podium so it’s just a shame that the No. 9 PNC Bank was so fast but we didn’t quite get what we could today.”

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda

“It was a pretty tough day for us. We had a good start, a good first stint but then we just couldn’t get our red tires to work well. It was another top-10 for the Chip Ganassi Racing Huski Chocolate Honda and we’re okay with that. Now, we’re ready for the big show. Congrats to Alex and the 10 crew; they did a tremendous job today.”

Marcus Armstrong

No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“I don’t think it was an ideal day for us, but nevertheless, we still got some points and some good mileage. Let’s go back, look at everything and come back fighting.”