13th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

19th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, May 28 (NBC, 11 a.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “Today seemed a bit odd. We made a lot of progress at the start and seemed like we were moving forward. I am not sure how the strategies ended up playing out so we didn’t end up moving forward as much as we wanted. We lost a lot of tire grip at the end, but we tried to make the best out of the situation and pass a lot of cars. It just didn’t seem to fall our way. I can’t wait to get to the oval and keep that good momentum that I have had here before going.”

Today’s GMR Grand Prix was Conor Daly’s 10th race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. In yesterday’s qualifications, he earned the 21st starting position. He did not stay there long, picking up three positions on the second lap.

Beginning the race on Firestone’s alternate red tire, he cycled up to 11th before making a stop for a set of primary blacks on Lap 19. A second pit stop followed on Lap 42 and he again selected black tires.

Stretching his set of black tires all the way to Lap 65, he again cycled into the Top 10 of the race. In the closing laps, he used a final set of red tires to try and defend his position. Ultimately, he would finish the race in 19th.

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “It was a pretty good race, but quite tough. We were just short on pace, but in every on-track battle I found myself in I was able to get the better spot. I did everything I could today and we were able to move up to 13th from 17th. Brought the No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet home clean, picked up some points and now am looking forward to the Indianapolis 500.”

Rinus VeeKay qualified 17th for today’s road course race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Like his teammate, he deftly avoided the second lap contact and gained three positions. On Lap 12, he came in for his first pit stop to switch from his opening set of black Firestone Firehawks for reds.

VeeKay was up to 9th by his second pit stop on Lap 32. He went with red tires again and by Lap 50, had cycled back into the Top 10. With his red tires at the end of their life cycle, he slid back a few positions before his final stop on Lap 59.