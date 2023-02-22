Advance Auto Parts Named Official Sponsor of Checkered Flag for NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Advance Also Becomes Official Automotive Aftermarket Retail Partner of INDYCAR, IMS
INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023) – Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading
automotive aftermarket parts provider, today announced a multiyear agreement to become the
official sponsor of INDYCAR’s checkered flag used at each NTT INDYCAR SERIES race
through the 2025 season.
The partnership connects Advance’s distinctive logo, which features the checkered flag icon,
with the iconic flag NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers aspire to see first at the end of each race.
Through the agreement, Advance also becomes the official automotive aftermarket retail
partner of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Advance’s marks will be
displayed on the iconic IMS Scoring Pylon and other digital boards throughout the “Racing
Capital of the World” for its signature events, including the Indianapolis 500 presented by
Gainbridge in May and the Brickyard Weekend tripleheader in August.
“We’re honored to welcome Advance Auto Parts to both the INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor
Speedway families,” said Mark Miles, president & CEO Penske Entertainment Corp. “Advance
is a world-class and highly respected brand, and the perfect partner emblem to display on the
checkered flag welcoming our NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to the finish-line at the iconic
Yard of Bricks and across all of our events.”
Advance’s partnership with INDYCAR will include a charitable component during the 2023
season. As race-winning drivers strategically use “advance” as a verb in their post-race
interviews, Advance will gift winning drivers a cash prize to be donated to a charity of their
choice.
“It’s a privilege to associate the Advance brand and our checkered flag with those used at the
Indianapolis 500 and every INDYCAR race,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice
president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “We know INDYCAR fans are
incredibly passionate about the sport, its heritage and future. Whether they’re road-tripping to
the next race or tackling their everyday commute, race fans know we’ll be ready with quality
auto parts and expert advice to help them advance to their own checkered flag.”
Advance and INDYCAR also will team up on a unique content series viewable on the NTT
INDYCAR SERIES’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Leading into each race weekend,
INDYCAR will create a video highlight reel celebrating the most exciting wins and checkered
flag moments at that track, giving race fans an opportunity to witness some of auto racing’s
most historic wins though archived footage.
The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts with the Firestone Grand Prix of St.
Petersburg presented by RP Funding on Sunday, March 5 (Noon ET on NBC, Peacock,
INDYCAR Radio Network).