By Steve Wittich

INDYCAR officials announced today that they are tweaking the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone schedule. The top feeder series to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will still consist of 14 races at 11 tracks.

However, instead of a doubleheader during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the second race at “The Brickyard” will move to the combined NASCAR/INDYCAR weekend in August, putting the top two stock car and top two open-wheel series on the same weekend at the same track for the first time.

“To feature INDY NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend is a tremendous

opportunity,” INDY NXT by Firestone Director Levi Jones said. “This season, 19 INDY NXT entries will

compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing INDYCAR paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”

With 18 drivers confirmed and one more announcement expected, the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will have the largest field since 2009.

The drivers and teams have one more tune-up – a test on the Homestead-Miami Speedway road course – before they travel north to St. Pete and the March 5th season-opening race.