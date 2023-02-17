VIEWERS, START YOUR ENGINES! THE CW NETWORK SETS MOTORSPORTS DOCUMENTARY SERIES “100 DAYS TO INDY” PREMIERE FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Unscripted Series from VICE Media Group, Penske Entertainment & NTT INDYCAR SERIES to Chronicle Road to the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race

February 17, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — Let the countdown begin. Today, on the 100th day until the start of the world’s premier motorsports competition, the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, The CW Network is announcing its new documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY will premiere on Thursday, April 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as they begin the 2023 season and start their quest for racing’s greatest prize.



“As we hit the 100 day milestone until the Indianapolis 500, the production team behind 100 DAYS TO INDY has been working tirelessly to capture the powerful stories of these incredible drivers as they compete at death-defying speeds to be the best of the best,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.



From the balmy high-speed turns of St. Petersburg, Florida, to the demanding banked oval in Fort Worth and the sun-swept streets of Long Beach, California, every mile is an epic moment as 100 DAYS TO INDY takes viewers into the drivers’ seat for unprecedented access to top NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars as they compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. Of the 33 drivers racing for a coveted spot on the Borg-Warner Trophy, Helio Castroneves is eyeing his record fifth win while last year’s champion, Marcus Ericsson, is hoping to repeat. But they face fierce opposition from legendary Team Penske, led by two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, and rising stars from other rival teams like Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta and Christian Lundgaard. 100 DAYS TO INDY will showcase all the intense preparation, relentless competition, a few pranks and plenty of speed before the green flag drops and 300,000 fans roar at the world’s largest single-day sporting event.



Produced by multiple-award winning VICE World News, 100 DAYS TO INDY is directed and co-executive produced by Emmy® Award-winner Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for VICE. Adam Marinelli serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, and Falguni Lakhani Adams is executive producer for VICE TV. 100 DAYS TO INDY is distributed globally by Vice Content Distribution.