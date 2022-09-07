FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

TRACK: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

LOCATION: Monterey, California, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural road course

RACE LENGTH: 95 laps/212.61 miles

PRACTICE: Friday – 2:30-3:45 p.m. PT (Peacock Premium),

Saturday – 10:15-11:15 a.m. PT (Peacock Premium),

Sunday – 9-9:30 a.m. PT (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 2:05-3:20 p.m. PT (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. PT (NBC, 12 p.m. PT)

ED CARPENTER RACING

The 2022 season has come down to the final 95 laps of the year, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Ed Carpenter Racing drivers Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay are eager to conclude their campaigns on a high note at the famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course. This weekend’s event is also part of a four-race technical partnership between ECR and Paretta Autosport. ECR provides support and personnel for Paretta Autosport’s No. 16, driven by Simona De Silvestro. The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale will take place this Sunday, September 11 – VeeKay’s 22nd birthday.

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a beautiful track, a great track for drivers. We obviously want to finish the season strong there after a tough go the past couple of races. Everyone at Ed Carpenter Racing wants to finish on a high note and hopefully we can get the job done for BitNile and all of the supporters we have had all year long!”

Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR

BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990

HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

LAGUNA SECA STATS

BEST START: 13th (2019)

BEST FINISH: 16th (2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 2

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 96

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:

* Highlights of Conor Daly’s third season with ECR and first as full-time driver of No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet include the most successful Month of May of his career. He advanced through all rounds of qualifying and started 4th in the GMR Grand Prix, held on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Daly managed a 5th place finish in the race with some of the trickiest conditions of the year, with rain on and off for the duration of the event. Two weeks later, he paced the Indianapolis 500 field for several laps before finishing 6th – a career-best. Throughout the summer, Daly proved his versatility as a driver with strong finishes on both road courses and street courses. At the oval of Iowa Speedway, Daly qualified 3rd for both races of the doubleheader event.

* Daly has competed in two NTT INDYCAR SERIES events at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Last year, he ran a clean race and fought hard throughout the duration to bring home a 16th place finish. Daly is no stranger to success at Laguna Seca as he won both races of a Super Trofeo doubleheader at the course in 2019, one week before the INDYCAR race.

* BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. BitNile is a diversified holding company that specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrency and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). They focus on large-scale crypto mining with energy efficient, powerful operations located in North America and operate their own high-density data center. BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide crypto holders a vehicle to earn interest on their crypto assets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet: “I am so excited to head back to Laguna Seca. I had two wins there in Indy Lights, I just love the track. It’s low grip and very fun. I also love the area and the whale watching! It will take a lot of work to be fast this weekend, but we are ready for it and ready to improve. It will be the last race of the year and also my birthday! It will be a happy day, but also sad day because the season will be over!”