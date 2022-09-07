RLL state-of-the-art headquarters increases horsepower with Jupiter’s family of Pana’s

Hayward, CA – September 7, 2022 – Jupiter, the market leader, and pioneer of ultra-wide 21:9 5K large format LCD displays and video wall processors, is proud to announce their associate motorsports sponsorship agreement with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL). The competition heats up with the addition of Jupiters’ 21:9 technology to RLL’s new state-of-the-art racing and command center in Indiana. INDYCAR fans will notice a new logo added to car No.30 at this Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“We’re pleased that Jupiter has joined us as the official Visualization Technology of RLL,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “In addition to that, they are going to be an associate sponsor on the No. 30 entry beginning at this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey and continuing for multiple years. This relationship is going to be of tremendous value to us because of the capability it will give us in our new racing headquarters. When guests enter our building, the first thing they will see is a large Jupiter screen that will showcase our team and it is a sight to behold. Jupiter is clearly a leader in providing ultra-wide, LCD video monitors and their technology will be featured throughout our race shop in the conference rooms, our engineering theatre command center, I call Mission Control, and the various other spaces we have designed to host team and partner gatherings. I’m anxious to see their systems in action because it will highlight much of why we designed the building the way we did. The quality and clarity of their product is going to help us accomplish our goals, on track or off.”

“We’re excited about our partnership with the incredible RLL Racing Team. For us it’s an exciting expansion into a new market area with a fantastic partner organization. The RLL racing headquarters is a comprehensive installation taking advantage of the entire Jupiter portfolio, with all of our Pana LCD’s, video wall processing, and our Canvas software. We’ve added a collaborative edge for the team in their Mission Control environment by extending real-time race data to their team off-site. Our Canvas software seamlessly allows the RLL remote race team to monitor the race from HQ, view in detail the real time conditions and telemetrics from the track on multiple videowalls and operator workstations, and then feed suggestions and adjustments to the on-track teams, as well as to distribute video throughout the racing headquarters and to partner locations. Throughout the entire building you’ll recognize the market leading 21:9 visualization and collaboration solutions with our Pana family of touch-interactive LCD panels in 34’, 81”, and 105”, says Justin Shong, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing and General Manager for Jupiter.

To learn more about Jupiter’s’ sponsorship agreement and family of products used at RLL Headquarters, tune into the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on NBC at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 11, or visit their website at Jupiter.com.

ABOUT JUPITER

For more than 40 years, Jupiter has empowered federal agencies, public and private organizations, and large and small corporations with technology that drives decision-making. Companies that seek to deliver revolutionary ways to process multiple, simultaneous data from disparate sources and display them effectively with control come to Jupiter. Recognized as the innovation leader in collaborative visualization, Jupiter’s breakthroughs and product innovations have shaped the industry.



ABOUT RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team is in its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 94 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.