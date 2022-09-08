BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 8, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today a move that will strengthen their engineering group and position the team for success in the coming years. Stefano Sordo, who has over 20 years of engineering experience with top Formula One teams, will join the organization as technical director of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES program beginning October 1.



Sordo spent the past six seasons with McLaren Racing F1 as head and director of vehicle performance and, prior to that, was with Red Bull Racing F1, among other teams. He will oversee a multi-tiered engineering structure at the team’s new headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana that will have an emphasis on a variety of areas and lay the foundation for the team to achieve their goals. The move is another indication of the commitment that the team has placed in their future in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.



QUOTEBOARD:



STEFANO SORDO: “I’m very excited to be joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s team in the INDYCAR series. It is a very challenging and very competitive series where I think every competitor can have a chance at winning every time they participate in a race providing you get all the ingredients right. The excitement of this new role for me is to challenge myself and see if with the experience and methodology developed through many years spent in F1 I can help the team moving forward in becoming a consistent front running team. This is the clear challenge and target that I set for myself and I look forward to getting started. I would like to thank Bobby and Mike for this opportunity and their trust in my abilities and I hope I can repay them with successes at the track.”



BOBBY RAHAL: “I’m so please that Stefano will be joining the team as technical director. He is well-respected in the industry and his track record speaks for itself having worked with organizations like McLaren and Red Bull in Formula One, among others. I’m confident that Stefano will bring to us a perspective that will raise our game against our competition and work well with our existing engineering staff.”



MIKE LANIGAN: “Stefano has shown he is capable of leading large groups of engineers at the top level of motorsport and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him join our team. His depth of experience, combined with his knowledge of the various areas to maximize the performance of a race car will be a tremendous asset to us going forward.”