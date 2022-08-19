Per INDYCAR:
INDYCAR Announces WWTR Grid Penalty
INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Aug. 19, 2022) – INDYCAR officials have announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 28 Andretti Autosport entry for an unapproved engine change following the Sunday, Aug. 7 race on the Streets of Nashville.
The team was in violation of:
Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.
According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline Saturday, Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
QP Car Driver Name Team Name
1 33 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing
2 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises
3 14 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Enterprises
4 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
5 48 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing
6 77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing
7 45 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
8 51 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
9 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing
10 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
11 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing
12 30 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
13 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport
14 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
15 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing
16 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing
17 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
18 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP
19 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport
20 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP
21 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske
22 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing
23 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske
24 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing
25 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing
26 12 Will Power Team Penske