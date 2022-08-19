Per INDYCAR:

INDYCAR Announces WWTR Grid Penalty

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Aug. 19, 2022) – INDYCAR officials have announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 28 Andretti Autosport entry for an unapproved engine change following the Sunday, Aug. 7 race on the Streets of Nashville.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline Saturday, Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

QP Car Driver Name Team Name

1 33 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing

2 4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises

3 14 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Enterprises

4 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

5 48 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing

6 77 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing

7 45 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8 51 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

9 06 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing

10 18 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

11 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing

12 30 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13 28 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport

14 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

15 60 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing

16 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing

17 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

18 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP

19 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport

20 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP

21 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske

22 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing

23 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske

24 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing

25 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing

26 12 Will Power Team Penske