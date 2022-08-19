Indianapolis, Indiana (August 18, 2022)– NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott is set for the final oval of the season this weekend in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway located just outside downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

The two-day event on the 1.25-mile oval, featuring various degrees of banking, begins Friday afternoon at 1:00PM EST with a one-hour practice session. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is back on track for qualifying at 4:15PM EST (Practice and Qualifying on peacock). One driver from each of the nine teams will be part of a special session on track to add tire rubber to the high grove Friday night from 7:00-7:30PM EST before the final practice begins at 7:45PM EST.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will go green Saturday evening at 6:30PM EST (USA Network broadcast begins at 6:00PM EST) with 260 laps under the lights.

“We have a pretty condensed weekend coming up in Gateway,” said Ilott. “I have looked at the races from last year and it’s quite of a strategy game, so it’s going to be interesting on that side. After the test I think we have a pretty good car, so we should be alright. After our pace at Iowa, hopefully we can continue to do a good job on the short ovals.”

Ilott’s best finish during his first year competing on ovals came at Iowa Speedway last month where he finished 11th in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.