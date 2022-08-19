August 19, 2022

Medallia extends its McLaren partnership to Arrow McLaren SP, launching in 2023

McLaren Racing today announced Medallia, the global leader in customer and employee experience, as an official partner for the Arrow McLaren SP team beginning in the 2023 season.

The partnership, which initially launched between McLaren Racing and Medallia leading into the 2021 U.S. Grand Prix, has provided the team with a suite of solutions to capture feedback from fans and employees. With this extension to Arrow McLaren SP, Medallia has partnerships with Formula 1 and NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams.

Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers and team members.

Medallia captures feedback created on daily interactions in person, with call centers, digital channels, over video and social media, and even IoT interactions. Applying proprietary AI technology, Medallia reveals personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results.

The Medallia brand will be represented on all three Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet cars and team uniforms through the full 2023 season.

The announcement takes place in correlation with Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, Calif., and the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Mo.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:

“It’s fantastic to expand our partnership with Medallia to the Arrow McLaren SP team. Medallia’s leading platform has helped us gain a greater understanding of our fans and of our team in Formula 1, helping us continue to enhance our accessibility and value as a brand. We’re excited to now extend this support to our growing IndyCar program in what is an exciting time for the team.”

Leslie Stretch, President and CEO, Medallia said:

“Showcasing the Medallia brand within our customer brand networks with F1 has been hugely successful for our international business. IndyCar provides one of the biggest opportunities to replicate this success in the U.S., and I can’t think of a better partner to do this with than Arrow McLaren SP.”