By Tony DiZinno The 26 NTT INDYCAR Series entries rolled off from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway at high noon Friday for their first and only pre-qualifying practice on a busy day of activity. Sunny skies greeted the field with temperatures of 82F ambient and 115F track, and 77 percent humidity making it muggy…



