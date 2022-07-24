|IOWA SPEEDWAY RACE 1 NOTES
4th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet
19th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet
25th: ED CARPENTER No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, July 24 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “It’s obviously not how we wanted the day to go. We started off quick, but the tires just go off so aggressively all race long. It was a tough situation for us, just really hard to keep the grip underneath us. We’ll try to make some changes for tomorrow. Obviously, we have a quick car on new tires, but we need to elongate that. Really, really tough day, but thankfully we have another race tomorrow where we start up front.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 3rd
FINISH: 19th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 249/250
|OF NOTE:
* Conor Daly started on the inside of the second row for this afternoon’s race. He held the provisional pole for much of the qualifying session, but was bumped down to 3rd at the every end.
* Daly stayed at the sharp end of the field at the drop of the green flag. As his tires started to lose grip, he slid back. He was able to stay in the Top 10 until his first pit stop, but then fell a lap down.
* He completed the race on four stops, hoping to new tires would give him the grip needed to help propel him back forward. However, once he was down a lap, opportunities were limited to make up positions and he had to settle for 19th.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 4th: “It was pretty hard out there with the high temperatures. I struggled a lot to run the high line and it would have been a lot nicer if I could play up there. But that last long stint, I could really save the tires and capitalize on other people’s mistakes. I almost got Will (Power), we were sideways coming to the checkered flag! Tough to just miss out on a podium, but I am very happy. We did everything well, the only issue was a little hold up in pit lane with (Jack) Harvey coming in while I was going out, but that happens at tracks like this. We did well, I am happy. On to tomorrow, let’s get that podium, yeet!”
|RACE RESULTS:
START: 8th
FINISH: 4th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 250/250
|OF NOTE:
* Race 1 of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader saw Rinus VeeKay earn his highest starting position at the .875-mile oval. After turning two laps within .001 of each other, he started today’s race 8th.
* VeeKay completed the race with three pit stops, utilizing caution periods for the last two. His opening green-flag pit stop was the only time he fell out of the Top 10 the entire race.
* After his final pit stop, VeeKay mounted a charge forward. He picked up one position on the ensuing restart, then engaged in a battle with Jimmie Johnson which lasted for many laps.
* Eventually VeeKay claimed the position and gained one more from Alex Palou with five to go. VeeKay crossed the finish line side-by-side with Will Power, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.