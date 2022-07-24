IOWA SPEEDWAY RACE 1 NOTES



4th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet

19th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet

25th: ED CARPENTER No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, July 24 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “It’s obviously not how we wanted the day to go. We started off quick, but the tires just go off so aggressively all race long. It was a tough situation for us, just really hard to keep the grip underneath us. We’ll try to make some changes for tomorrow. Obviously, we have a quick car on new tires, but we need to elongate that. Really, really tough day, but thankfully we have another race tomorrow where we start up front.”



RACE RESULTS:

START: 3rd

FINISH: 19th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 249/250 OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly started on the inside of the second row for this afternoon’s race. He held the provisional pole for much of the qualifying session, but was bumped down to 3rd at the every end.

* Daly stayed at the sharp end of the field at the drop of the green flag. As his tires started to lose grip, he slid back. He was able to stay in the Top 10 until his first pit stop, but then fell a lap down.

* He completed the race on four stops, hoping to new tires would give him the grip needed to help propel him back forward. However, once he was down a lap, opportunities were limited to make up positions and he had to settle for 19th.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 4th: “It was pretty hard out there with the high temperatures. I struggled a lot to run the high line and it would have been a lot nicer if I could play up there. But that last long stint, I could really save the tires and capitalize on other people’s mistakes. I almost got Will (Power), we were sideways coming to the checkered flag! Tough to just miss out on a podium, but I am very happy. We did everything well, the only issue was a little hold up in pit lane with (Jack) Harvey coming in while I was going out, but that happens at tracks like this. We did well, I am happy. On to tomorrow, let’s get that podium, yeet!”