Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Recap

Track: Iowa Speedway

Race: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250

Date: July 23, 2022

No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden

Start: 2nd

Finish: 1st – 24th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES win

Laps Led: 208

Point Standings: 2nd (-15)

Race Rundown: Josef Newgarden was not ready to publicly proclaim that he and the No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet team were the pre-race favorites in Saturday’s Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 at Iowa Speedway. After yet another dominating victory at the Newton, IA oval, it’s hard to argue that he does not have the 7/8-mile oval completely figured out. Newgarden started from the second position and took the lead from teammate Will Power on Lap 23. He would relinquish it only during pit cycles as he led 208 laps on the day, to push the two-time champion over 3,000 laps led in his career. The day wasn’t without some late-race heartburn, as the No. 5 of Pato O’Ward applied pressure to Newgarden with 25 laps remaining. Newgarden had a little speed left however, as he pulled away late for his fourth win of 2022, and the 24th NTT INDYCAR SERIES win of his career.

Newgarden’s Thoughts: “You know, this was a long game day and I think (Pato) O’Ward definitely looked like he was the toughest competitor today to beat. But I am really proud of our team and obviously Hitachi and Team Chevy showed up with a really good piece. I was disappointed after qualifying because I just hate losing them because I felt like we had enough to get the job done and we didn’t. That motivated me because I knew we had a car here today to win this race and in front of this great crowd. Unbelievable job by Hy-Vee, you know they are throwing concerts all weekend and they are doing everything they can amenity-wise for people out here. So, this has been a great event and its one of my favorite tracks. To be able to win here again, it’s always very special.”

No. 3 Freightliner Dallara/Chevrolet – Scott McLaughlin

Start: 5th

Finish: 22nd

Laps Led: 0

Point Standings: 7th (-93)

Race Rundown: Scott McLaughlin, in his first appearance on the Iowa Speedway oval, piloted the No. 3 Freightliner Chevrolet to a 22nd-place finish in Saturday afternoon’s Hy-VeeDeals.com 250. During the morning qualifying session, McLaughlin laid down a strong run resulting in his second top-five start on an oval this season. Scott held strong through the beginning stages of the race and the first cycle of green flag pit stops with a front wing adjustment. Just a few laps after making a strong move and pass for fourth position, the caution came out for an incident on lap 165. During the ensuing pit stop under yellow, the team had trouble with the right rear resulting in another trip down pit lane. Once returning to the track, and losing a couple laps, Scott ended up 22nd on the day.

McLaughlin’s Thoughts: “A pretty unfortunate day for the No. 3 Freightliner Chevy team. We were running pretty strong, and the car was feeling good, and then end up with a loose wheel after a pit stop. That took us out of contention, but we still finished and got some points. Overall, it could have been a lot better day, but we build as a team and this will make us stronger.”

No. 12 Verizon 5G Dallara/Chevrolet – Will Power

Start: 1st – 65th career NTT P1 Award

Finish: 3rd

Laps Led: 23

Point Standings: 3rd (-22)

Race Rundown: Will Power continued his charge north through the NTT INDYCAR SERIES record books by winning the 65th NTT P1 Award of his career on the way to a third-place finish in Saturday’s Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 at Iowa Speedway. With the pole position, the 2014 series champion and 41-time race winner sits just two behind Mario Andretti for the most in series history. Power kept his No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet up front for the first 22 laps of the race, before giving way to teammate Josef Newgarden. Never falling out of the top five throughout 250 laps and three pit stops, Power was able to drive back to the rear bumper of Newgarden late in the race before eventually dropping back to the third position at the checkered flag.

Power’s Thoughts: “Yeah, we were definitely strong there before it went yellow. Then on that next restart I had to push so hard to keep guys behind that I had a couple of good yaw moments and the rear just never recovered. I ended up maxed out on my tools, so that was just a matter of pushing. I mean it was either lose positions or really push in the dirty air of Josef. I was really stoked to be third for like hanging on like that. Man, the tires are so gone at the end its crazy. It’s kind of fun because you slide these things a lot, but yeah it was a good effort for the Chevy Verizon 5G car. Another top three and you never look back on those as a bad day, so a good day.”