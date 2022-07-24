INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, July 24, 2022) – INDYCAR officials have announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 26 Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian entry for an unapproved engine change following Saturday’s race at Iowa Speedway.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google Sunday, July 24 at Iowa Speedway.