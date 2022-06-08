GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA WEEKEND PREVIEW

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Round 8

Elkhart Lake’s Road America

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES mid-western swing continues this weekend in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, home of Road America. At just over 4-miles, the 14-turn circuit is the largest on the schedule and a fan favorite. Andretti Autosport will seek its second win, fourth podium of the season.

FAST FACTS:

• In seven career starts at Road America, Alexander Rossi holds two podium results, including a dominating victory in 2019 where he led all 55 laps and crossed the line 28.4391 seconds ahead of second-place

• Romain Grosjean will make a 20th career INDYCAR SERIES start at Road America, and just his second career start at this track. He finished fifth in Elkhart Lake in 2021.

• In four career starts at Road America, Colton Herta has not finished outside of the top eight and has not had a starting grid position lower than seventh, including a best result of second in 2021. Herta started the 2019 race from the pole.

• Devlin DeFrancesco finished sixth and 10th at Road America in 2021 Indy Lights action.



COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA “I love going to Road America. It’s a great track and we nearly won there last year. I think we had a good car in Detroit but we weren’t able to capitalize on it. So hopefully we can get something together this weekend.”





ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA “These back-to-back weekends are a blessing when things are going well. Really happy with the progress the whole 27 team has made and we are excited about our prospects at Road America – a track we’ve had some great moments at in the past.”

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 UNIFIRST / DHL HONDA “I love Road America, it reminds me of Spa Francorchamps in Europe. The atmosphere and the fans at the track are some of the best. It’s a really high-speed track with some great opportunities for overtaking and racing. I’m very much looking forward to the weekend.”





DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

“It’s one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. It’s a very fast road course and one I’ve always been a fan of. I did my very first race with Andretti Autosport at Road America back in 2020 with Indy Pro. I debuted on pole and led every lap until the end. Hopefully, we can find success this weekend.”