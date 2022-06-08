Indianapolis, Indiana (June 8, 2022)- NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott will return to the track this week in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America after an injury sustained to his hand May 29th during an incident at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 sidelined him for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Ilott was reevaluated and cleared today by the INDYCAR Medical Team and will be back in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

“Having spent a week out of the car obviously in Detroit, looking at the racing from a slightly different angle, I can happily say I am going to be back in the car for Road America,” said Ilott. “I have been cleared by the INDYCAR Medical Team today. We looked quite extensively at my hand and the risk of further damage is a lot lower. It’s still a factor, but the track surface in Road America is a lot less bumpy than Detroit. Looking at Road America, I haven’t been there yet, but it’s a good high speed fun track and quite long as well. There are some good overtaking zones, so it should be a fun weekend with a lot of action. I am super excited to get back in, coming off the momentum we had at the INDY GP we should be on for a good weekend.”

“We are thrilled to get Callum back in the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet this week,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “We want to thank everyone at INDYCAR Medical Team’s for their support and exceptional care provided to Callum. The focus has been on Callum’s healing progress, and he has been working hard each day to get back on track. We are looking forward to a great weekend at Road America and building off the momentum we had during May.”