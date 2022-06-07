ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 7, 2022 – Road America proudly welcomes the 355th Wing for a military flyover during the pre-race ceremonies for the NTT INDYCAR Series Sonsio Grand Prix presented by American Medical Response on June 12. The squadron based out of Davis–Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, will pilot four A-10 Warthogs across the sky to honor our country and pay tribute to America’s first responders during the National Anthem.

“The flyover is one of the most memorable moments of race weekend, and we are honored to welcome the 355th Wing for the NTT INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix weekend presented by AMR,” said Road America President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher. “We are grateful to all the service members who serve in our military, and we look forward to welcoming these brave pilots as we pay tribute to our military and first responders.”

The weekend schedule, June 9-12, will also be bolstered by Vintage Indy and the Radical Cup series, plus two junior development series of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000, and USF2000, of which many drivers of the NTT INDYCAR Series are graduates.

Tickets are available, and the paddock will be open to fans. Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

To plan your visit, check out Road America’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage at www.roadamerica.com/faq