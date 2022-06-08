Race weekend: Friday, June 10 – Sunday, June 12

Track: Road America, a 4.048-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise), in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 55 laps / 222.64 miles | Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires: 20 laps/80.96 miles or 55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate for use during the race weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

2021 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Alex Palou (No. 10 NTT DATA Honda)

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Race 1: Kyle Kirkwood (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

Race 2: David Malukas (No. 79 HMD Motorsports)

2021 NTT P1 Award winner: Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) 1:46.0168, 136.301 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph, Aug. 19, 2000

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Colton Herta, 1:52.0034, 129.018 mph, June 24, 2017

NBC Sports race telecast: 12:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday, June 12, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show – featuring driver interviews, podium ceremonies and post-race analysis – will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights Grand Prix at Road America will be streamed on Peacock Premium, with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR Live!

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn and Joel Sebastianelli are the pit reporters. The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America race (noon ET Sunday), Indy Lights Grand Prix at Road America (10:30 a.m. ET Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central Time):

Friday, June 10

2:30-3 p.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Practice 1, INDYCAR Live!

3:25-4:40 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock Premium (Note: One set of alternate tires may be used during this session and all teams must return that set after the practice)

Saturday, June 11

8:45-9:25 a.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Practice 2, INDYCAR Live!

9:45-10:45 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes in a 60-minute window), Peacock Premium

Noon-12:25 p.m. – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Qualifying, INDYCAR Live!

12:45-2 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium

4:20-4:50 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock Premium

Sunday, June 12

9:35 a.m. – Indy Lights Grand Prix at Road America command to start engines

9:40 a.m. – Indy Lights Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock Premium

11:10 a.m. – Driver introductions

11:48 a.m. – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR command to start engines

11:55 a.m. – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR (55 laps/222.64 miles), NBC (live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

· There have been six different winners in seven NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2022 season. Scott McLaughlin (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Streets of Long Beach), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park), Colton Herta (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1), Marcus Ericsson (Indianapolis 500) and Will Power (Raceway at Belle Isle Park)have all won in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

· There have been seven different winners in the last 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races (Alex Palou, Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Will Power). The only repeat winners in that stretch are Herta (Laguna Seca, 2021 and Long Beach, 2021) and Newgarden (Texas, 2022 and Long Beach 2022).

· The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR will be the 33rd INDYCAR SERIES event conducted at Road America since it hosted its first INDYCAR event in 1982. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi have the most wins by an INDYCAR SERIES driver at the track (three).

· Scott Dixon has won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous Road America winners entered include Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 2 2017, 2020 Race #1 Will Power 1 2016 Josef Newgarden 1 2018 Alexander Rossi 1 2019 Felix Rosenqvist 1 2020 Race #2 Alex Palou 1 2021

· Eight drivers have won the Road America race from the pole: Mario Andretti (1983, 1984 and 1987), Danny Sullivan (1989), Paul Tracy (1993), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Bruno Junqueira (2003), Sebastien Bourdais (2007), Will Power (2016) and Josef Newgarden (2018).

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Josef Newgarden 3 2018, 2020 Race #1, 2021 Will Power 1 2016 Helio Castroneves 1 2017 Colton Herta 1 2019 Pato O’Ward 1 2020 Race #2

· The driver who has gone on to win the championship has won at Road America six times: Mario Andretti (1984), Michael Andretti (1991), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Alex Zanardi (1997), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Sebastien Bourdais (2007) and Scott Dixon (2020).

· Scott Dixon and Will Power have competed in nine previous races at Road America, most of any driver. Twelve entered drivers have led laps at the track (Josef Newgarden 123, Will Power 60, Alexander Rossi 54, Pato O’Ward 43, Scott Dixon 43, Helio Castroneves 41, Felix Rosenqvist 8, Alex Palou 5, Graham Rahal 5, Marcus Ericsson 2, Simon Pagenaud 2 and Takuma Sato 2).

· Chip Ganassi Racing has won the last three INDYCAR SERIES races at Road America and is one of three current teams with wins at the track. Overall, Chip Ganassi Racing has won six times at Road America (1997, 2001, 2017, a sweep of the 2020 doubleheader and 2021). Team Penske has won five times at Road America (1989, 1992, 1993, 2016 and 2018) while Andretti Autosport won its first in 2019.

· Rookies Tatiana Calderon, Devlin DeFrancesco, Callum Ilott, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas and NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran Simona De Silvestro will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Road America for the first time this weekend. De Silvestro will make her 2022 season debut with Paretta Autosport.

· Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 296th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…The last time two female drivers were on the grid for an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race was the 2015 Indianapolis 500 with drivers Simona De Silvestro and Pippa Mann.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Notes:

· Linus Lundqvist will try to extend his Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires win streak to four races when the Indy Lights Grand Prix at Road America hits the track on Sunday. The 23-year-old Swede, who leads Benjamin Pedersen by 84 points heading into the weekend, could match the win streak of Kyle Kirkwood, who won four in a row in his title-winning season in 2021 and Oliver Askew, who also won four races in a row in his title-winning 2019 season. The series record for consecutive wins is five, shared by Greg Moore in 1995 and Alex Lloyd in 2007.

· Push-to-pass could play a key strategic role at Road America as Indy Lights drivers will have a bank of 150 seconds to use an added 50 horsepower to assist in overtaking, similar to the drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The maximum amount of time for each press of the overtake system is 15 seconds. · The 2022 season features a deep and talented field with race winners such as Linus Lundqvist and Matthew Brabham joining a promising rookie class that includes Christian Rasmussen (Indy Pro 2000 champ), Hunter McElrea (Indy Pro 2000), Kyffin Simpson (Formula Regional Americas champion) and Ernie Francis Jr. (seven-time Trans Am champion/Formula Regional Americas). Other contenders include returning drivers Danial Frost, Sting Ray Robb and Benjamin Pedersen