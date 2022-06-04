The grid is set for the Detroit Grand Prix. Andretti Autosport had three of its four cars move to the top 12 from their starting groups. Colton Herta nearly joined the Firestone Fast Six, qualifying seventh. Alexander Rossi was looking at advancing with a final fast lap after clearing traffic; however, an incident in the last seconds of top 12 qualifying halted progress. To the team’s dismay, the caution was brought out by Romain Grosjean, who made contact with the wall. Rookie Devlin DeFrancesco did not advance out of Group One but had one of his best practice sessions by finishing eighth in Practice 2.

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

QUALIFYING RESULT: 7th

LAP TIME: 1:15.1043

“I’m pretty happy with where we qualified. Of course, I would have liked to have been in the Firestone Fast Six, but we’re in a good spot tomorrow. I enjoy racing here on Belle Isle.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

QUALIFYING RESULT: 11th

LAP TIME: 1.16.2179

“We have a great car. I think qualifying should have gone better. We made it into the top 12, but the session was cut short by a red flag. Hopefully, we can make up positions tomorrow.”

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 ZAPTA COMPUTING/ DHL HONDA

QUALIFYING RESULT: 12th

LAP TIME: 1.16.9740

“The car was good enough for P1 in practice and good enough to move on in qualifying. I’m not sure what happened, but it’s disappointing. The No. 28 Zapata Computing / DHL crew will get the job done, so we are ready for the race tomorrow.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

QUALIFYING RESULT: 21st

LAP TIME: 1:16.3374

“I dealt with much traffic through the session. I don’t think we showed the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner PowerTap Honda’s potential. We have a good car. We’ll review the data for tomorrow. I think it’ll be a race of attrition, and I will have to position myself to take advantage of other’s mistakes and move through the field.”