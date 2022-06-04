Streets of Belle Isle

Date: Sunday, June 5

Round: 7/17

Race laps: 70

Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.7 km

Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km

Number of turns: 13

Remaining session start times:

Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 3:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on USA

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 2: 12th, 1:16.9952

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P2. 01:15.5973

Round 2: P1, 01:14.6681

Firestone Fast 6: P5, 01:16.3301

Starting Position: 5th

“We had a really solid day. The car was really good on one lap, but we slightly missed the window. I don’t think we made the right call on the tire choice and which red to take for Q3, so we hit a cliff and the tires never really went into the peak. Fifth is good around here, we can work a lot from there. The car is good so tomorrow will be important to see what we can do on a long stint for us to basically help ourselves during the race.

“I love this place. It’s a long race, it’s a physical race. A lot can happen because there’s usually a lot of people making mistakes, so I think the first priority is ‘don’t make a mistake’ and second priority is just ‘try to make your way forward as you can and get a good solid points day.’ “

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 2: 7th, 01:16.2628

Qualifying

Round 1, Group 2: 13th, 01:18.6291

Starting Position: 26th

“It was a communication mistake on our side coming out of the pits in qualifying. I came out in front of Jimmie [Johnson]. It was our mistake, not really much to say beyond that. It’s unfortunate but I don’t think we would have made it to the Fast 12 anyway. We have some things to look at tonight. We probably should have waited one more lap to do our fast lap. We will work from the back tomorrow and see what we can do.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“We knew we had good pace across both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets heading into qualifying. Obviously super disappointed with what happened with Felix, that’s a big mistake on our part and ultimately cost him a lot of positions here to start. The beauty of that here is there are a lot of strategies at play tomorrow with the way the tires deg, so I have no doubts we can get him up to the front to race where he belongs.

“Pato had a really good run, the car was solid through qualifying; advanced all the way to the Firestone Fast Six and ultimately ended fifth. I don’t think we had what it took for the pole today. Josef [Newgarden] did a great lap but certainly happy to make the Fast Six and put ourselves in a position to win tomorrow in Chevrolet’s backyard here in Detroit. All things look good.”