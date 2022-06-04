Click HERE to view and download the official qualifying results of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

DETROIT – Qualifying Saturday for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.35-mile(s) Raceway at Belle Isle Park, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:15.2153 (112.477 mph)

2. (51) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:15.3490 (112.278)

3. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01:15.3951 (112.209)

4. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:15.4538 (112.122)

5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:16.3301 (110.834)

6. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:16.6104 (110.429)

7. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:15.1043 (112.643)

8. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:15.2279 (112.458)

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:15.4057 (112.193)

10. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:15.8670 (111.511)

11. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:16.2179 (110.998)

12. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:16.9740 (109.907)

13. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:16.0154 (111.293)

14. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:15.5482 (111.981)

15. (14) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 01:16.1255 (111.132)

16. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:15.5731 (111.945)

17. (77) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:16.1390 (111.113)

18. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:15.6121 (111.887)

19. (30) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:16.3068 (110.868)

20. (45) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:16.8347 (110.107)

21. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:16.3374 (110.824)

22. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 01:17.5499 (109.091)

23. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:16.4265 (110.695)

24. (11) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 01:18.3657 (107.955)

25. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, No Time (No Speed)

26. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:18.6291 (107.594)