Sunday, May 29

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 28, 2022) – Information about Race Day for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE (All times local):

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

6 a.m.: Public Gates Open

7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open

8:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Yellow Claw Begins

8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Begins

8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 1 – South Pit Gate

9 a.m.: DJ Slater Begins on Pagoda 3 Stage

9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

9:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway

9:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Steve Aoki Begins

9:38 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Marches Reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate

9:50 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Departs from Band Gate

10:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Arrives at Yard of Bricks

10:22 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Dedication – Fred Lissalde and J. Douglas Boles

10:25 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” (Purdue University Band)

10:30 a.m.: Cars to the Grid

Snake Pit – Deadmau5 begins

10:31 a.m.: Green Flag Delivery in Turn 1 by IU Health Helicopter

10:37 a.m.: Green Flag & Past Winners’ Lap Departs Turn 1

10:51 a.m.: Historic Race Cars Laps

10:55 a.m.: All Cars on the Grid

11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap from Turn 4

11:47 a.m.: Pace Car Driver Introduction

11:47 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

12:03 p.m.: Red Bull “Keys to the Track” Stunt Team Begins – Turn 2/Turn 4

12:06 p.m.: Military March Begins

12:12 p.m.: “God Bless America” – Victory Podium

12:14 p.m.: Military Address – Gen. Daniel Hokanson (U.S. Army) from Victory Podium

12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors

12:18 p.m.: Invocation by Archdiocese of Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson – Trackside Stage

12:19 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium

12:20 p.m.: “Taps” Begins – Flag Stand

12:21 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” Begins – Girl Named Tom

12:24 p.m.: National Anthem Begins – Jordan Fisher

12:26 p.m.: First Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

12:29 p.m.: “Drivers to Your Cars” – Grand Marshal Blake Shelton

12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

12:38 p.m.: Command Introduction

12:38 p.m.: “Start Your Engines” Command – Roger Penske from Victory Podium

12:45 p.m.: Green Flag – 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 Laps)

12:50 p.m.: Snake Pit – Martin Garrix Begins

2:35 p.m.: Snake Pit – Galantis Begins

TICKETS: Reserved seats available at various prices from $60-$135. $50 for (General Admission only, no grandstand access and no Snake Pit entry). Kids 15 and under are free when accompanied by a General Admission adult ticketholder. All Snake Pit attendees must also hold a valid Indianapolis 500 Race Day ticket. The Snake Pit is part of the Indianapolis 500 Race Day activities. Fans will not be admitted to the track with just the Snake Pit wristband.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (6 a.m.): Gate 1, Gate 1B.1, Gate 1C, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5N, Gate 5B, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 6B, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 7N, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, Gate 11B, Gate 11C and Gate 12.

PARKING LOTS OPEN (5 a.m.): Parking for the Indianapolis 500 is sold out, including ADA and motorcycle parking. All IMS exterior parking lots open at 5 a.m. on Race Morning, while interior lots open at 6 a.m. Bicycle parking is located outside Gate 1, Gate 6 and Gate 9.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Gate locations will accept cash.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM HOURS (6 a.m.-4 p.m.): Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, located inside Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free.