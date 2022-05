Pictured left to right: John Wolters and Jason Holt, IndyCar Ministry Chaplain The winner of the 2022 “Lone Star J.R.’ Johnny Rutherford Award” is John Wolters of Andretti Autosport. He works on Car #28 driven by Romain Grosjean. John was one of 3 finalists selected by the IndyCar community and voted as the winner. Anyone…



