Race weekend: Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.5-mile oval

Media Links: Indianapolis 500 Starting Lineup (PDF) | Driver Video Quotes (individual driver quotes posted to content.indycar.com) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF posted to content.indycar.com)

Race distance: 200 laps / 500 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Thirty-four sets for use throughout the event.

2021 race winner: Helio Castroneves (No. 06 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner: Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda), 2:33.8162, 234.046 mph (four laps)

NBC race broadcast: Sunday, May 29 (11 a.m. ET)

Mike Tirico serves as host for NBC’s telecast of the 106th Indianapolis 500 alongside Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. The pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch. Rutledge Wood also will participate in the telecast’s pre-race show.

Telemundo Deportes on Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast with Omar Amador and Sergio Rodriguez providing commentary on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Milka Duno will serve as a studio guest.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: The Indianapolis 500 and the Indy 500 Victory Celebration will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

INDYCAR Radio broadcasts: Race Day: 11 a.m. Sunday. Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Turn 1), Michael Young (Turn 2) Jake Query (Turn 3) and Chris Denari (Turn 4) are the turn announcers with Ryan Myrehn, Alex Wollf, Rob Blackman and Scott Sander on pit road.

At-track schedule (all times local):

SUNDAY, MAY 29

10:30 a.m. – Cars to the Grid

11:47 a.m. – Driver Introductions

12:18 p.m. – Indy 500 Pre-Race Ceremonies

12:29 p.m. – “Drivers to Your Cars”

12:38 p.m. – Command to Start Engines

12:45 p.m. – 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps/500 miles), NBC, Telemundo Deportes on Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network.

