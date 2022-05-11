NTT INDYCAR SERIES

ROUND 5

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Andretti Autosport welcomes the month of May to Indianapolis with the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course curves throughout the mounds of the IMS infield and includes Turn 1 and 2 of the famed Indianapolis 500 oval. In four of eight events the winner of the GMR Grand Prix has started on pole making qualifying day, Friday, May 13, and race day, Saturday, May 14, crucial days for crews and driver.

FAST FACTS:

Romain Grosjean was the 2021 pole sitter in the GMR Grand Prix and second-place finisher.

Colton Herta narrowly missed 2021 Firestone Fast Six with an eighth place qualifying run.

Alexander Rossi topped the time charts in 2021 Practice One.

Devlin DeFrancesco finished seventh and sixth in Race One and Race Two on the IMS Road Course in 2021 with the Indy Lights series.

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA “Really excited to be back in Indianapolis. The Grand Prix is always an exciting kick-off for the month of May. We’ve had very good pace in the past and are hopeful we will keep that trend going into this weekend.”



ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

“Hopefully, this weekend goes better than it has been going for us. It is pretty much 50/50 at this point. We have had moderate success in the GMR Grand Prix in the past but moderate success is ultimately hard to quantify. We will go out there and do our best as we kick off the most important month of the year.” ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA “Last year the races at IMS went well for me with one pole and two, second-place finishes. This year we will try to do as well or better. I feel like we do have a very fast car and are ready to win.”



DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

“I’m super excited for the Andretti Steinbrenner No. 29 PowerTap Honda to take to the track for the GMR GP, it’s on a track I know from Indy Lights, and I think I was quite fast there. So, I’m looking forward to going back with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I’m looking forward to going out and hopefully getting a good result before the Indy 500.”

ROB EDWARDS

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“Indianapolis in May. The GMR GP is a great opportunity to kick things off with a win before we turn our focus to the 500. We’ve had fast cars at Long Beach and Barber and we’ll be looking to continue that on the Indianapolis Road Course.”