STEM-Based Program Works with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Detroit Grand Prix

to Create Opportunities for Urban Youth

DETROIT, Mich. (May 10, 2022) – The Nexgeneracers (NXG) Youth Motorsports program continues to build momentum in the Motor City while creating opportunities and teaching life lessons to inner-city Detroit students through racing.

Following a very successful first year of expansion to Detroit with a pilot program in 2021, NXG has expanded its outreach and its presence in the community in 2022, thanks to the continued support from program partner Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. With its new home at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School, NXG Detroit has already hosted its first weekend experience for students in 2022 and two additional two-day classes are locked in for this summer, including later this month. In addition, the Detroit-area students that participated in the two inaugural NXG events last year and those that attend the first two weekend classes in 2022 will all be invited to the upcoming Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, June 4-5, for a unique behind-the-scenes experience and educational opportunity at their hometown event.

“NXG’s program expansion into Detroit last year was very successful,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Vice President and Special Assistant to the President of Community Relations Ken Hayward. “Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is a proud supporter of NXG’s 2022 program and we look forward to see this year’s cohorts thrive and excel in their program courses. This initiative is a testament to Detroit’s namesake as the Motor City. We also appreciate this opportunity as it helps keep Michigan’s children healthy and active, both on the track and in the classroom.”

Modeled after the successful NXG youth development program in Indianapolis, Ind., that has educated hundreds of urban youth over the last 15 plus years, NXG Detroit offers a two-day course that combines classroom instruction and STEM learning with life skill development and on-track vehicle training in state-of-the-art go-karts on a customed-designed course.

NXG Detroit hosted its first 2022 weekend session April 23-24 at its new home – Cass Tech High School in Downtown Detroit. Featuring 13 students that participated in one of the two entry-level classes offered last year in Detroit, the two-day MA 200 class in April provided an opportunity for the participants to continue their development and learning. The second session in 2022 for NXG Detroit will be hosted May 21-22 at Cass Tech, as a new group of 20 Detroit students will participate in the MA 100 entry-level class.

“We appreciated the opportunity to bring NXG Youth Motorsports to Detroit in 2021 with the support of Blue Cross. We are proud to offer students in under-represented communities a chance to learn about motorsports and connect the STEM lessons learned in the classroom with the real-world application on track in their careers and in life,” said NXG Co-Founder and Chief Instructor Rod Reid. “In April, we continued the development of some of the Detroit students we connected with last year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming 20 new NXG Detroit students May 21-22 for our next MA 100 class.”

All of the NXG Detroit participants and their families are invited to attend next month’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in its final year competing on Belle Isle. The students will experience some unique engagement and educational opportunities at the Grand Prix, including meeting with the African American owned and led Force Indy team competing in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires series, connecting with technicians from Firestone and engineers from General Motors and a few select NXG students will have the opportunity to present trophies at the AutoTrader.com Winners Circle following the Indy Lights races and the Masters Endurance Legends races on both Saturday and Sunday.

“NXG Detroit provides an incredible opportunity for students to take the lessons they’ve learned about science, math and technology and apply it directly to racing,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “The experience also goes well beyond the classroom and even the race track. These young men and women learn valuable life lessons and they are also exposed to so many different elements and career opportunities in motorsports. We are excited to add to their journey with some meaningful engagement opportunities at this year’s Grand Prix and continue their growth and development.”



The third NXG Detroit session in 2022 is scheduled for September 10-11 at Cass Tech with an MA 300 session featuring students that participated in April’s MA 200 class. For more information on NXG Youth Motorsports visit https://www.nxgyouth.org/.

ABOUT NXG YOUTH MOTORSPORTS

NXG Youth Motorsports, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization offering experiential learning programs to students from under-represented communities, ages 11-15, using go-kart driving and motorsports as a tool for STEM concepts and application, life skill development, and career options. NXG Youth Motorsports has introduced motorsports and open-wheel racing to 218 classes and 2,346 participants and their families since its inception in 2006. To learn more visit www.nxgyouth.org, “like” us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MICHIGAN

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSM provides health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies residing outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for more than 80 years. Beyond health care coverage, BCBSM supports impactful community initiatives and provides leadership in improving health care. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MIBluesPerspectives.com.



ABOUT THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for June 3-5, 2022 at Belle Isle Park, the event will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the rising stars of racing competing in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and the historical sports cars of the Masters Endurance Legends USA. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.twitter.com/detroitgp and www.instagram.com/detroitgp