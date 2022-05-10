INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 10, 2022) – Former INDYCAR SERIES driver and team owner Sarah Fisher, who remains the fastest woman in Indianapolis 500 history, will drive the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition Pace Car to lead the field to the green flag for the 106th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ohio native Fisher started “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” nine times between 2000 and 2010, a record for female drivers. Her fastest four-lap qualifying speed of 229.439 mph in 2002 also remains an event record for a female driver.

Fisher also was the first woman to win the pole position for a major North American open-wheel event, for the INDYCAR SERIES race in 2002 at Kentucky Speedway. She also was the first female driver to earn a top-three finish in INDYCAR SERIES competition, placing third in 2000 at Kentucky Speedway and second in 2001 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After her driving career, Fisher turned to team ownership, providing two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with his first ride in the INDYCAR SERIES. Since her team ownership role ended, she stayed involved with the sport by serving as the Pace Car driver at selected NTT INDYCAR SERIES events.

She now co-owns with her husband, Andy O’Gara, the successful Speedway Indoor Karting facilities in Speedway, Indiana, and Daytona Beach, Florida, and is the mother of two children.

“Every time I’ve had the opportunity to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s been special – from INDYCAR SERIES cars to two-seaters to vintage cars,” Fisher said. “Driving the Pace Car is just as special of an honor. And to have served in that role for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since Johnny Rutherford retired, I’ve had many great memories to add to my career.

“I am humbled and proud to become the official Pace Car driver for the 106th Indianapolis 500 and to represent the hard work and development that Chevrolet puts into these fantastic pieces of automobile advancement and technology.”

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is powered by the all-new 5.5L LT6 which creates 670 horsepower, making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 ever to hit the market in any production car. The Indianapolis 500 Corvette Z06 Pace Car exudes confidence with a wide stance and exotic mid-engine proportions. This year’s Pace Car is equipped with the available Z07 Performance Package, featuring a carbon fiber rear wing, aerodynamic ground effects, carbon ceramic brakes and more, for maximum track capability.

With a nod to Corvette’s 70-year history, the Pace Car is a model year 2023 70th Anniversary Edition Z06, finished in a special White Pearl Tri-Coat Metallic paint. Unique to this package on the production car and the Pace Car are 70th Anniversary Edition exterior badging, including special Corvette crossflags, Edge Red brake calipers and the 70th Anniversary Edition logo on seats, steering wheel and sill plates.

Chevrolet’s Performance Design Studio created an asymmetric stripe package specifically for the Pace Car that draws inspiration from the 70th Anniversary Edition badging on the door of the Z06.

“The Chevrolet Team is proud to pace the Indianapolis 500 for the 33rd time, while celebrating 70 years of Corvette,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “It’s only fitting the Indianapolis 500 will be the first race the 2023 Corvette Z06 paces, a truly special moment for Corvette and INDYCAR fans around the world.”

Chevrolet and Corvette have led the starting field more than any other manufacturer and nameplate, respectively. The 2022 race marks the 33rd time for Chevrolet to pace dating back to 1948, and the 19th time since 1978 for America’s favorite sports car.

“Sarah Fisher is an Indianapolis 500 icon who always takes the time to appreciate her fans and represent the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ with class and humility,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “She is such a fitting person for this honor, and it will be such a thrill and privilege to see her lead the field of 33 cars to the green flag before a huge crowd at the track and a global television audience.

“I’m sure Sarah will enjoy driving the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition, which is an incredible car with the performance to match its great looks.”

Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information on all Month of May events and activities at IMS. Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 80 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com