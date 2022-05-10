(INDIANAPOLIS) May 10, 2022 – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that Rinus VeeKay will compete in the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet in the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) became known as the Bitcoin Racing Team when VeeKay raced an iconic black and orange Bitcoin car in last year’s 500-mile classic. Through the generosity of BitNile Holdings, Inc. (BitNile), the Bitcoin Racing Team will continue to grow in 2022.

BitNile is a diversified holding company pursuing disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies and innovations in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi). BitNile owns and operates their own high-density data center at which it mines Bitcoin. With a desire to see expanded access to DeFi, BitNile invests in technology platforms that provide community-based, peer-to-peer transactions, such as Earnity Inc. (Earnity).

Earnity, the world’s first community-based crypto platform and marketplace, combines a social media community with a cryptocurrency and DeFi marketplace to give users a place to earn, learn and collect crypto assets. The platform connects creators, educators and other enthusiasts to share knowledge and grow audiences. Every individual who scans the unique QR code on the side of VeeKay’s No. 21 and completes the registration process will receive free Bitcoin from Earnity. BitNile is a significant investor in Earnity.

The Bitcoin Racing Team was a natural home for BitNile. “With the goal of becoming a top 10 North American miner of Bitcoin, it made sense for BitNile to give Rinus VeeKay and ECR this opportunity. The fans loved the Bitcoin car last year and now it’s going to be even better with a QR code that will let them earn FREE Bitcoin,” Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Executive Chairman of BitNile said. He continued, “I believe all three ECR entries have a real opportunity to win this year’s Indy 500. We are offering a special Bitcoin incentive to any ECR winning driver and the entire team if successful!”

BitNile provided VeeKay the unique opportunity to design his own car for the Indianapolis 500. VeeKay wanted to pay homage to his native country of the Netherlands and his Dutch family, friends and supporters. He immediately chose to have the No. 21 be painted orange, the national color of the Netherlands and a source of great pride for his countrymen. The front wing carries the horizontal tricolor of red, white and blue stripes, representing the national flag of the Netherlands. Also important to VeeKay was including a lion, a symbol steeped in historical significance for the country. A Dutch lion appears on top of both of VeeKay’s mirrors.

VeeKay was thrilled when he received BitNile’s offer. “I have always dreamed of racing an orange car in the Indianapolis 500, but I never imagined I’d get to design it myself!” stated VeeKay. “I am very grateful to Todd Ault and BitNile for allowing me this opportunity, it is so cool. We incorporated many things for the Dutch fans and I hope they love it as much as I do!”

Just two weeks ago, VeeKay earned his first pole position and his first podium finish of the season at Barber Motorsports Park. The 21-year-old will carry that momentum to a track that is home to several of his career milestones. Before attention shifts to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will compete on the road course. VeeKay’s first career pole position and first career podium came at the IMS road course in 2020 and he enters this weekend as the defending race winner, having captured the victory in 2021. The second half of the Month of May is dedicated to the Indianapolis 500, where VeeKay has also built an impressive resume. In 2020, he recorded the best qualifying result by a teenager in Indianapolis 500 history by starting 4th; in 2021, he qualified 3rd and became the youngest front row starter in “500” history. He led 32 laps in last year’s race, third-highest of all drivers in the field, before finishing 8th.

VeeKay will take his first laps in the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet when the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens for Indy 500 practice on Tuesday, May 17. Practice will continue through Friday May 20, before the Field of 33 qualifies on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022 with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

Source: Team PR