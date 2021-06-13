CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “Today was a positive overall, even though the result doesn’t show it. We had a great qualifying pace and our pace in the race was fantastic as well. We just got bogged down in traffic and struggled to make our way through. It really doesn’t seem like too many people were able to pass, including us. That kind of ruined our strategy and ended up not getting the result we deserve as a team. I don’t think we can leave this weekend and say we were slow, we were definitely competitive lap-time wise. We’ll take it and move on to Road America.”