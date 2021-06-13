



Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



“What an incredible drive by Pato today. He was amazing on the restart and it was really special watching him work his way through the field. I obviously don’t want to be watching races on TV but it’s pretty special when your teammate wins and dedicates the race to you. Yesterday was by far the most violent crash I’ve had, and I’m just so thankful I didn’t have any serious injuries. I’m fine but very sore, so driving today would not have been realistic. We had a great race to that point yesterday, which makes it even worse to take, but Oliver did a great job today in the car. My focus is on getting rested up and fully recovered.



Last, but definitely not least, I want to extend my gratitude for all the care and consideration I have received after the accident. To the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, to everyone at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, to my teammates at Arrow McLaren SP, and to all my fans – thank you.”