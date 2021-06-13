|2021 Chevrolet Detriot Grand Prix Arrow McLaren SP Qualifying & Race 2 Report
|Race Information:
Location: Detroit Belle Isle
Dates: Saturday, June 12th and Sunday, June 13th
Rounds: 7&8/17
Race laps: 70 laps
Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.73 km
Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km
Number of turns: 13
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 16th
Finishing Position: 1st
Championship: 1st, 299 points
“P16 to P1, I think we had a great race, the team gave me a great car and a great strategy. I did my job during the race and whenever the late race caution came out, I knew that was my chance to get to the front. Everybody else fighting in the championship was in front of me at the time so being fifth wasn’t going to cut it for me. So, I made my way forward, passing people, picking them off one by one and we won it.”
|Oliver Askew – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 23rd
Finishing Position: 25th
Championship: 37th, 5 points
“Congratulations to the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet crew for winning Race Two here at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Kind of bummed about the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP result there at the end. We had an issue with the powertrain. We are not sure but we’ll dig into that.
Very happy with our performance given the circumstances and limited experience at this track. I think we were on for the top 15 there. What a track though, it’s unbelievable, it’s a place I’ve always wanted to come so hopefully I can bring this experience into an opportunity next year.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“What an incredible drive by Pato today. He was amazing on the restart and it was really special watching him work his way through the field. I obviously don’t want to be watching races on TV but it’s pretty special when your teammate wins and dedicates the race to you. Yesterday was by far the most violent crash I’ve had, and I’m just so thankful I didn’t have any serious injuries. I’m fine but very sore, so driving today would not have been realistic. We had a great race to that point yesterday, which makes it even worse to take, but Oliver did a great job today in the car. My focus is on getting rested up and fully recovered.
Last, but definitely not least, I want to extend my gratitude for all the care and consideration I have received after the accident. To the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, to everyone at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, to my teammates at Arrow McLaren SP, and to all my fans – thank you.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
“Today was about as good as it gets. I think after the weekend we had it’s certainly a range of emotions. But first and foremost, I’m very thankful and happy Felix is okay, and he will be returning to us soon. But man, what an effort by the crew to get not only the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet ready to run but the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in a place to compete for a win. Pato drove an absolute master class of a race. So, you put those two things together and we find ourselves in victory lane, its what we work for and its why we do what we do. I’m super proud of everybody for all the hard work and effort that went into this. We’re going to enjoy it.”