Podium for Palou, Honda at Detroit INDYCAR Race Two

Alex Palou finishes third in second round of the Detroit doubleheader

Colton Herta, Graham Rahal score top-five finishes

Honda powers 10 of top 15 finishers

DETROIT, Mich. (June 13, 2021) – Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was the top Honda finisher in today’s second of two races at the Detroit Grand Prix, taking third place in his #10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES machine.

The 70-lap race saw three yellow flag periods, the first on lap one for contact between Max Chilton and James Hinchcliffe, the second for Jimmie Johnson spinning and finally for Romain Grosjean who suffered a brake fire. The field went back to green for a seven-lap shootout to end the race.

In the closing stages, Colton Herta was running in the third position before locking up and running wide in his #26 Andretti Autosport Honda. The incident allowed Palou to close up and take the last podium position from the young Californian, behind Pato O’Ward and Josef Newgarden.

Herta would hold on to the fourth position ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Graham Rahal.

Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 Honda Results

3 rd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 5 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 7 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 th Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 11 th Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 12 th Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 13 th Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 14 th James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda

James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda 17 th Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda

Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 19 th Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 st Jimmie Johnson -R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24th Romain Grosjean-R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship (unofficial, after 8 rounds)

Honda 643 points

Chevrolet 652

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Championship (unofficial, after 8 rounds)

1. Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP 299 points [2 race wins]

2. Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 298 [1 race win]

3. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 263 [1 race win]

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) Finished third: “Yesterday was one of those days where we didn’t really have any luck at all. But the team worked all night, and it was amazing to see the #10 American Legion Honda car finishing on the podium today. We had a good fight with Colton [Herta] and Josef [Newgarden] at the end there. I couldn’t really get Josef, but I’m really happy with a podium finish and good [championship] points. Now we leave for [next weekend’s race at] Road America and we need to go win that one”

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Autosport Honda) Finished fourth: “It’s pretty disappointing, to be honest. We definitely had a fast car, I just didn’t get it done in the end there, unfortunately. We can find some stuff to make the car a little better on restarts. But whatever [race winner] Pato [O’Ward] have found is really good. We need to work ourselves towards that goal. The race car on a long run was fantastic. I imagine we were one of the fastest – if not the fastest – cars on the track today. Full credit to the Gainbridge team, the [pit] stops were amazing, the Honda was wonderful, always proud to be powered by Honda, and our strategy was perfect. It put us in the best position to win today. Unfortunately, I just didn’t get it done.”

Fast Facts

In addition to Brazilian Helio Castroneves historic win last month at the Indianapolis 500, the other Honda race winners this year include Spaniard Alex Palou (Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama); defending and six-time champion Scott Dixon (Texas Race 1) from New Zealand; American Colton Herta (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg); and Marcus Ericsson of Sweden (Detroit Race 1).

Honda-powered drivers have won six of the last eight Indy car events run on the Belle Isle Park street circuit.

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is back racing next weekend at the National Park of Speed, Wisconsin’s Road America June 17-20.

Honda Racing social media content and video links from Detroit can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).