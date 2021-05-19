Thursday, May 20

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 19, 2021) – Information about Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge track activity for Folds of Honor Practice Day presented by Red Gold, Thursday, May 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

Noon-6 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice

TICKETS: Tickets for Indianapolis 500 Practice General Admission seating are $15 and are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (10 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 6S, Gate 7 South, Gate 10, Gate 10A

GRANDSTANDS OPEN: B Penthouse (17-25), E Penthouse, E Stand (1-4), Paddock (9-12), Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Tower Terrace (37-42), Tower Terrace ADA

PARKING: Free parking for Indianapolis 500 practice is located in Lot 2 and Lot 7 (North 40). For North 40 parking, fans should enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. No infield public parking will be allowed in May.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will take cash.

MUSEUM HOURS (10 a.m.-5 p.m.): Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from the Speedway’s infield, and a free shuttle will run between the IMS Museum and tram stops located at 6th & Hulman and Tunnel 10. Pedestrians on the south end of the racetrack can access the IMS Museum via Tunnel 3. Visitors should park in open IMS lots. IMS Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to enter the Museum. Gate 2 will not be open for parking at the Museum.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS: There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands. IMS will have cleaning and sanitation processes in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available. Face coverings must be worn at IMS per the most recent Marion County Public Health order and the event procedures agreement between IMS and local officials.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

10 a.m.: Media Bullpen, Victory Podium

Lineup: Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael Shank and driver Helio Castroneves; Andretti Autosport drivers Marco Andretti, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay

11 a.m.: INDYCAR Press Conference, Fourth Floor, DEX Imaging Media Center

2:45 p.m.: Folds of Honor Family/John Rich Availability, Pagoda Plaza

Lineup: An Indiana-based Folds of Honor family and country music star and Folds of Honor supporter John Rich

Approximately 6:05 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Folds of Honor Practice Day presented by Red Gold Press Conference, Fourth Floor, DEX Imaging Media Center

Lineup: Best stories of the day