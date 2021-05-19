In DRR AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet with a 225.300 MPH Speed

INDIANAPOLIS (May 19, 2021) – It was another solid day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday for driver Sage Karam and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing squad in the second day of practice runs for the 105th Indianapolis 500.

Karam, the Nazareth, PA, veteran at age 26, worked throughout the afternoon rounds with a race setup on the No. 24 DRR AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet and clocked a best lap speed of 225.300 miles per hour, ninth in the 35-car field on the speed charts after being fourth fastest in Tuesday practice.

The 2014 “Hard Charger of the Race” is attempting to make his eighth consecutive with the DRR team’s new look and new partners in AES Indiana and the 500 Festival Foundation. Sage completed 67 laps Wednesday as the team engineers continue to apply new car settings in the afternoon.

“We did some good runs in traffic today and learned quite a bit on the handling of the car,” said Karam. “The temps were higher today, and the grip levels were not as good as Tuesday. But, overall, I’m very happy with the direction of the car in race trim. Still listed in the Top Ten on the speed charts and that is a good sign as we move towards the qualifying settings later in the week.”

In addition to the on-track activities on Wednesday, Karam and team owner Dennis Reinbold were joined in the IMS media center by new team partners AES Indiana (Brandi Davis-Handy) and 500 Festival Foundation (Bob Bryant) in explaining DRR’s new “All Indy Connection.” DRR also has Mecum Auctions and Sun King Brewery on the No. 24 machine this year.

Fastest in Wednesday’s practice session was defending NTT INDYCAR Series champion Scott Dixon at 226.829 m.p.h. followed by Conor Daly at 226.372 and Ed Carpenter at 226.103.

Karam returns to action Thursday with the third practice day at IMS beginning at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.