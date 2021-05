At 4 pm, with the ambient temperature at 79F and the track temperature at 105F, a Chevrolet Indy V6 powered party broke out. Karam, Daly, VeeKay, O’Ward, Montoya, and Rosenqvist joined the Team Penske quartet. They were joined by Honda-powered Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing interlopers Rahal and Sato. As they were catching the pack, the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.