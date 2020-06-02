INDIANAPOLIS, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 – A statement from INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are deeply saddened by the tragic events and violence that have taken place in our country over recent weeks. Our hearts break for everyone that has been affected, most especially the family and friends of George Floyd.

As a country, there is much work to be done. And in our industry, there is more progress to be made in breaking down barriers and contributing toward a more inclusive and compassionate society. Now is the time to listen, learn, reflect and stand firmly but peacefully against racism and prejudice.

It is our most sincere hope that out of this difficult and sad time comes new and stronger resolve to make positive change and build lasting bridges, both in our sports world and across our nation.