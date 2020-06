A late start The June 6 start is the second latest season-opening race. You need to go back to June 12, 1909, almost 111 years ago to find a later starting date to a season. Howard Covey, driving a Cadillac, won on a 14.6-mile temporary road course in Portland, Oregon. On 22 occasions, the season…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.