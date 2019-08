Posted by Patrick Stephan on Wednesday, August 7th 2019

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY INDYCAR SERIES RACE WINNERS NEWGARDEN, RAHAL CONDUCT FIRESTONE TIRE TEST IN TEXAS SUMMER HEAT FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. , 2019) – Reigning IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 race winner Josef Newgarden and 2016 race winner Graham Rahal spent Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway in the 100-plus degree heat conducting a tire test…