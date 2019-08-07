OBERTO SPECIALTY MEATS & CIRCLE K, TO SPONSOR MARCO ANDRETTI AT TWO INDYCAR EVENTS

Andretti to drive No. 98 Oberto Circle K / Curb Honda at Gateway, Portland

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, August 7, 2019) — For a third consecutive year, Oberto Specialty Meats will paint the No. 98 racing machine of Marco Andretti in their iconic black, red and green colors – this year for two NTT IndyCar Series races; the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. Andretti previously represented Oberto & Circle K at the inaugural INDYCAR event at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2017, as well as at the 2018 Honda Indy Toronto. Additionally, the No. 98 ran a special Oberto & Circle K adorned throwback livery for the 2018 Phoenix International Raceway event.

It’s a big year for Oberto Specialty Meats, as they introduce a broad range of new products, including charcuterie and sausages, as well as new packaging that highlights the company’s 101-year heritage. The artwork, which will be reflected on the Andretti Autosport race car, features a new logo containing a pair of meat cleavers, the words “Since 1918.”

“Oberto Specialty Meats is all about quality, craftsmanship and heritage and we can’t think of anyone who better embodies those values than Andretti Autosport,” said Oberto CEO Tom Hernquist.

The partnership with Oberto and Circle K has been diverse through the years. The two companies have served as primary sponsor for not only Andretti Autosport and Marco Andretti, but also with Andretti Rallycross for four-time U.S. rally cross champion Scott Speed.

“We are thrilled to keep building on our partnership with Oberto and their retail partner Circle K,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “They have been involved across the team on many platforms and together we have created a lot of special memories, like Marco’s throwback livery at Phoenix and rally cross championships. It’s great to keep them in our family of partners and see them highlighted on the cars each year.”

Andretti will climb in the cockpit of his No. 98 Oberto Circle K / Curb Honda at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 alongside teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Zach Veach for the third-annual night race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, August 24. Coverage of the 248-lap race will be available on NBC Sports Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The following weekend, the team will head up to Portland, Oregon, for the Grand Prix of Portland. NBC will broadcast coverage live from Portland International Speedway on Sunday, September 1, at 3 p.m. ET.

For more information, visit www.AndrettiAutosport.com, www. CIRCLEK.com and www.OBERTO.com.