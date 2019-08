PARIS, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 – 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Simon Pagenaud unveiled his face on the Borg-Warner Trophy on Monday, Aug. 5 in Paris, the capital city of his native France, the first time the winner’s likeness has debuted outside of the United States. Pagenaud’s likeness is the 106th face to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.