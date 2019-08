New hybrid system will help deliver more than 900 horsepower to IndyCars Innovation is focused on “electrified response” in service to IndyCar drivers and fans Decision parallels addition of hybrid systems across Honda product lineup TORRANCE, Calif – Aug. 5 – Honda today applauded the announcement by INDYCAR that it will introduce hybrid powertrains…



