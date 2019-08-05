August 2, 2019, St. Louis Region – The annual NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will take place on Saturday, August 24, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. While the event in itself is thrilling, the new man-behind-the-mic will make it that much more special. By Mark Robinson…
Motorsports broadcasting legend Bob Jenkins to serve as WWTR’s chief announcer at August 24 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500
category: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway