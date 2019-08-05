August 2, 2019, St. Louis Region – The annual NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will take place on Saturday, August 24, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. While the event in itself is thrilling, the new man-behind-the-mic will make it that much more special. By Mark Robinson…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.